Petition launched to help save jobs at Hucknall Rolls-Royce

The site has now been sold to Spanish firm ITP Aero, who have said that all jobs at the facility would be retained.

But ITP Aero is also owned by Rolls-Royce and is itself up for sale as Rolls-Royce looks to dispose of it from its current portfollio.

This means that, in turn, the Hucknall site also remains up for sale, which unions and workers there point out means there are no guarantees long-term for any of the jobs at the site.

The Hucknall Rolls-Royce site has been sold to ITP Aero - which is itself up for sale

This is because, under the current sale terms, whoever ultimately buys ITP Aero at the moment has no obligation to continue production at the Hucknall site.

Now workers have called on Rolls-Royce to make it a condition of sale that jobs and work at Hucknall will be guaranteed long-term, if and when ITP Aero and the Hucknall site are sold on.

On the petition page, workers said: “It is imperative that there be assurances in place to guarantee the highly skilled workforce here is protected after the sale of ITP Aero.

"Rolls-Royce has had a presence in Hucknall since 1934.

"Over this time it has contributed enormously to both the local community and the nation as a whole.“It has a profound impact on the culture of the community.

"To lose this would be absolutely devastating.