Photos: Seven places for a slice of pie across Hucknall according to Dispatch readers

As January 23 marks ‘National Pie Day’ here in the UK – we have asked readers for their suggestion on the best place for pie in Hucknall.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT

National Pie Day seeks to celebrate all things pie, a tribute to the popular dish that has remained a foodie favourite over the years.

Pies have a long history in British culinary tradition, dating back to the 12th century.

Notable variants such as Cornish pasty, steak and kidney pie, and the pork pies of Melton Mowbray are all part of British cuisine.

But did you know Nottinghamshire has its own signature filling?

The regional fill consists of succulent steak and rich Stilton cheese, topped with a layer of golden-brown potato.

Your Hucknall Dispatch asked readers on Facebookwww.facebook.com/HucknallandBulwellDispatch – for some suggestions.

The following list is in no particular order and by no means exhaustive, as we are more than happy to add to this online list.

So, with all this in mind – here are your suggestions for places in the Hucknall area for the perfect piece of pie…

1. Byron’s Rest

Byron’s Rest is Hucknall's award-winning ale and cider bar. Dozens of readers suggested the pub as a perfect pie stop on a Thursday night, 4pm-8pm. Located at 8/10 Baker Street, Nottingham. Photo: Byron’s Rest Facebook

2. Cassidy's Kitchen

Cassidy's Kitchen, 149 Watnall Road , Hucknall, was a suggested by a reader. Photo: Cassidy's Kitchen Facebook

3. Lawrence Severn And Son

Lawrence Severn And Son, of 53 High Street, Hucknall, was recommended by one reader. Alison Inglis said: "Their steak pies are delicious." Photo: Lawrence Severn And Son

4. The Coffee Shop Bulwell

One reader suggested a visit to The Coffee Shop in Bulwell was needed for pie lovers. Photo: The Coffee Shop Bulwell

