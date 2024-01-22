Plans for 102 new affordable homes in Bulwell and Highbury Vale get the green light

Two affordable housing developments in Nottingham with a total of 102 homes have been approved.

The first development, for 57 homes, will be built on playing fields at the junction of Piccadilly and Brooklyn Road in Highbury Vale.

A second development, for 45 homes, will be constructed on the site of the former Henry Mellish School in Bulwell.

The Henry Mellish school first opened in 1929 and became a specialist sports college, with information and communication technology as a secondary specialism, in 2005.

A computer generated image of the proposed housing In Bulwell. Photo: Godwin Developments

It closed in 2009 before being demolished in around 2012 and cleared to ground level.

Nottingham City Council sold the landPl and planning consent for both sites was originally approved back in 2020.

However the proposals, from UK residential and commercial property developer Godwin Developments, never materialised.

Planning consent only lasts three years and developers must apply again if this expires.

According to a statement on Godwin Developments’ website, it has now exchanged contracts with the council for the acquisition of the two brownfield sites.

Both applications were again given planning approval by the council on January 16.

In a statement published on its website this month, Godwin Developments says delivery will now be overseen by newly appointed partnership director Tim Hart, who will lead Godwin’s affordable housing division.

It said: “The mix of two and three-bedroom properties will be delivered across two neighbouring developments both of which are currently vacant and are set to be restored for community use after 15 years of being disused.”

The homes will be built over an approximate two-year construction period and the developments are expected to create over 300 temporary jobs and contribute more than £150,000 to the local community and infrastructure.

Matt Chandler, managing director at Godwin Developments, added: “We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in the transformation of these brownfield sites into 102 much-needed affordable homes in Nottingham.

“It provides us with the green light to progress with the construction of these properties as soon as possible and satisfy the growing need for good quality, environmentally friendly and cost-conscious properties in the area.