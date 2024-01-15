Plans revealed for six new industrial units at Hucknall's Harrier Park

Plans have been submitted to Ashfield Council for six new industrial units at Harrier Park in Hucknall.

In December, developers Muse submitted a reserved matters planning application for five new buildings at Harrier Park totalling 406,000 sq ft.

Plans for the sixth and final building have now been submitted, bringing the overall total amount of employment space on which planning consent is being sought to 574,820 sq ft.

Muse say the plans demonstrate their commitment to the Harrier Park project and intention to supercharge growth and create a wealth of job opportunities to the area.

The land is owned by Rolls-Royce and is home to ITP Aero and RM Resources.

To date, a total of 650 mixed-tenure homes for all family sizes have been built on the former airfield site, complete with a public park extensive public open space and the Hucknall Flying High Primary Academy.

Plans have already been agreed for another 150 homes on the site and now these new plans have been submitted to increase the industrial output of the development.

James Pitt, managing director, at Muse Yorkshire and North East, said: “We want to be a catalyst for further innovation, continuing the legacy of what has been seen here for nearly a century.

“Our community-focused approach to regeneration is about bringing people and place together, while at the same time creating opportunities for everyone to thrive and prosper.

We’re committed, along with our partners, to creating sustainable places, leaving a long-term positive legacy.”

Rebecca Schofield, director at Knight Frank, said: “It’s great to see Muse’s plans for Harrier Park come forward.

“The latest phase offers a range of industrial, distribution and manufacturing space ideally located for both local and regional requirements as well as foot loose requirements looking in the area.”

Tim Gilbertson, director at FHP, said: “The scheme will be a major employment generator for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire when eventually built.