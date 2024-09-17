Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hucknall branch of Lloyds Bank has again escaped the axe in the latest round of branch closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Bulwell has not been so lucky with the Lloyds Banking Group confirming the Halifax branch in the town is to shut by next year.

Nearly 300 bank branches under the Lloyds Banking Group will close their doors to customers, the group has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are closing nearly 300 branches in the next year.

The Halifax branch in Bulwell is to close next January. Photo: Google

But the Hucknall Lloyds bank branch is not on the list, meaning it remains the only bank left on Hucknall High Street.

However, the axe will fall on Bulwell’s Halifax branch on Commercial Road with the branch set to shut on January 21 next year.

Halifax customers in Bulwell are being advised by Lloyds Group to check online whether a community banker will visit their area.

They also add that many Post Offices also offer banking services, such as withdrawing cash and making deposits into your bank account.