Relief for Hucknall but not for Bulwell as bank closures announced
But Bulwell has not been so lucky with the Lloyds Banking Group confirming the Halifax branch in the town is to shut by next year.
Nearly 300 bank branches under the Lloyds Banking Group will close their doors to customers, the group has confirmed.
Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are closing nearly 300 branches in the next year.
But the Hucknall Lloyds bank branch is not on the list, meaning it remains the only bank left on Hucknall High Street.
However, the axe will fall on Bulwell’s Halifax branch on Commercial Road with the branch set to shut on January 21 next year.
Halifax customers in Bulwell are being advised by Lloyds Group to check online whether a community banker will visit their area.
They also add that many Post Offices also offer banking services, such as withdrawing cash and making deposits into your bank account.
