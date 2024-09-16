Bulwell student taking on Spanish walk challenge before heading to Cambridge University

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bulwell man is preparing for a challenge in the Spanish sun before taking up a place at Cambridge University next month.

Ciaron Tobin, aged 21, has already achieved remarkable things in his life, emerging from Eastwood council estate – where he lived with his mum and brother, attended Priory Catholic Voluntary Academy and was just ‘a boy who enjoyed footie at Jubliee Park’ – to go to Oxford Univeristy, where he read history.

Now living on Cinderhill Road in Bulwell, Ciaron he has been offered a scholarship place at Cambridge to do a masters in American history.

He said: “I thought Oxford was enough for a boy that just enjoyed footie at Jubilee Park.

Bulwell man Ciaron Tobin is taking on a Spanish hiking, walking and cycling challenge to raise money for Shelter. Photo: Submitted

"But having loved meeting people from totally different backgrounds, I am grateful to be able to go to Cambridge and continue my path to show what a Bulwell boy can do.”

Before that though, he is heading to Spain to complete a five-day 118km trek that will combine hiking, walking, and cycling, from Orihuela to Caravaca de la Cruz, taking in Beniel, Murcia, Molina de Segura, Alguazas, Campos del Río, Albudeite, Mula, Bullas, and Cehegín.

Originally, he was planning to do the walk to help raise the £15,000 he needs to study at Cambridge.

But after receiving a scholarship award that will pay all his tuition fees and help towards living costs, he is instead doing the walk to raise funds for the homelessness charity Shelter.

He continued: “I am doing the walk as a personal challenge – I am not one to do long walks as I was born with a club foot.

"I also want to push myself to get fit.

"Hiking, walking, and cycling will push me into the deep end and I have lost a stone-and-a-half up in anticipation of the walk.

“I decided to support Shelter because homelessness is getting worse in England and Nottingham.

"I have known close family members who used Shelter and avoided homelessness as a result.

"They are brilliant at advising people to find the right help – whether that is council housing or financial difficulties.

“Shelter needs the money to staff its services for the greatest impact.

"They have a crucial emergency line, fund solicitors for those facing daunting court appearances and the one-to-one help makes people not feel like another number in an institution.

"And they campaign to make sure that, one day, no-one will have to turn to them for help.

"They're here so no-one has to fight bad housing or homelessness on their own.”

After completing the walk, Cairon will turn his attention to starting his studies in Cambridge in October and he is proud to be becoming part of a special club of people to have studied at both Oxford and Cambridge universities.

He continued: “Having given up on thinking about receiving a scholarship, I'm grateful that Cambridge recognises talent no matter where it comes from.

"Never give up hope when all is lost.”

To support Ciaron on his Spanish challenge, visit his JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/ciaron-tobin-172590168620