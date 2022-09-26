Tesco issues urgent recall of chocolate bars amid 'do not eat' warnings

Several national outlets are reporting that the supermarket giant, which has stores in both Hucknall and Bulwell, is recalling 80g packs of Happi Free From Oat Milk bars as they, in fact, do contain milk which is not on the ingredients label.

The Food Standards Agency says Happi’s plain milk, salted caramel and plain white flavours are all affected by the error.

Tesco is recalling a brand of free-from chocolate bars as they contain milk. Photo: Google

Bars and packs with a best before date of October 23 are those affected.