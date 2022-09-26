Tesco issues urgent recall of chocolate bars amid 'do not eat' warnings
Tesco has issued an urgent recall of a brand of chocolate bars after the company making them issued a ‘do not eat’ warning.
Several national outlets are reporting that the supermarket giant, which has stores in both Hucknall and Bulwell, is recalling 80g packs of Happi Free From Oat Milk bars as they, in fact, do contain milk which is not on the ingredients label.
The Food Standards Agency says Happi’s plain milk, salted caramel and plain white flavours are all affected by the error.
Bars and packs with a best before date of October 23 are those affected.
Anyone who has bought one of these bars is asked not to eat it but to instead return it to their nearest Tesco store for a full refund.