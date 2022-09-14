JTF shut its doors for the second time in a year back in March after an attempted rescue by fellow discount chain Poundstretcher failed to see sustained success after an initial strong start following re-opening.

The JTF site has been empty since then but now it might be ready to have new life breathed into UK Home Shopping Ltd, through its Tools-To-Go brand.

An application has been submitted to the council to change the status of the JTF building from its current warehouse status, to a display and retail centre with external display and garden centre.

New life could be breathed into the JTF site as a new business wants to move in

The new proposal would also bring new jobs back to the site and Hucknall.

Tools-To-Go had a base in Kirkby-in-Ashfield but this has now been sold, it is believed with the intention of instead moving into the JTF site in Hucknall as part of the company’s plans to expand its business.In the application, GraceMachin Planning & Property, on behalf of UK Home Shopping said: "The applicant’s company has been in incorporation since August 1999.

"Owing to the success of the business, the applicant operates online and also, until very recently, at another warehouse branch in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, providing services to those within the district, including employment for local people.

"The applicant typically operates a display of retail sale of goods online but also previously within its branch at Kirkby for members until it was recently sold.

"The operation of the proposed use on the site would be no different to this overall operational pattern.

“The existing store and trading patterns and characteristics of the applicant, including their store within Kirkby are that the warehouses contain a use for the display of retail sale of goods for members.

"At the site, the applicant would like to combine this use so that the display of retail sale of goods is available to both members and also the public.”

The proposed opening hours of the new warehouse would be 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The application continued: “The landlord is keen to secure a long-term occupier and the applicant is keen to commit to occupying the site in order to help maintain and enhance the offering within the estate.

"The applicant anticipates recruiting new team members, comprising full-time and part-time members of staff should the proposed use be granted and following occupation of the site for that purpose.

"The site is much larger than the Kirkby premises and, therefore, the applicant will be required to recruit more people from the local community.

"The applicant anticipates doubling their head count within two years to over 50 people, being a mixture of skilled and semi-skilled people on a full-time and also on a part-time basis.