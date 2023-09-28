News you can trust since 1904
Wilko: Closing dates confirmed for Hucknall and Bulwell stores

Adminstrators have announced the closing dates for the Hucknall and Bulwell Wilko stores.
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Several Nottinghamshire stores have already been closed or will close this week along with many more across the country.

And administrators PricewaterhouseCooper have confirmed that Bulwell’s store will close for good on Thursday, October 5, followed by Hucknall three days later on Sunday, October 8.

The high street stalwart, founded in the 1930s, collapsed into administration last month.

Both Wilko stores in Hucknall and Bulwell will close for good next week. Photos: Brian EyreBoth Wilko stores in Hucknall and Bulwell will close for good next week. Photos: Brian Eyre
Both Wilko stores in Hucknall and Bulwell will close for good next week. Photos: Brian Eyre
Adminstrators started the store closure process earlier this month after a rescue bid from billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman failed to save the chain.

More than 250 stores will have pulled down their shutters for the last time by the end of this week.

That leaves just over 100 left, including Hucknall and Bulwell, and they will all have closed by the end of next week.

More than 120 stores have been bought between them by Wilko’s rivals Poundland and B&M – but neither Worksop or Bulwell have been named as one of the ones bought by Poundland, while B&M has not revealed which stores it has bought.

Another rival retailer, The Range has struck a £5m deal earlier this month to buy the Wilko brand.

It means The Range will own Wilko’s website and may choose to stock some of its products across its 210 UK stores.

It is understood that 36 Wilko staff have transferred over to The Range, which expects online operations to restart next month.

But The Range deal has not prevented Wilko shops disappearing from the UK high street and nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff from losing their jobs.

