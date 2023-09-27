Passengers want to see more buses and trams to places like Hucknall and Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Council asked the questions over July and August this year, based on a similar survey from 2019, to give the public an opportunity to explain what works well and what they feel could be better.

The results revealed that more than 70 per cent of respondents gave Nottingham’s public transport system either four or five stars, which was down slightly since 2019 but reflected the difficulties operators have faced in the intervening years through the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

In 2019, one of the key concerns was the reliability of real-time displays at bus stops.

Passengers in towns like Hucknall and Bulwell are generally happy with public transport - but would like more frequent services. Photo: Submitted

Since then, as part of the council’s Transforming Cities programme, hundreds of more responsive and accurate real-time signs have been installed across the city and figures showed 80 per cent of respondents said they could rely on the displays either all of the time or sometimes.

The new Bulwell bus station was also part of the programme.

Lights, seats and public transport information are also more important to people than technological advancements like WiFi and charging stations, the survey also revealed.

In general, passengers said they felt safe when waiting for the bus or tram with 94 per cent of people saying they ‘felt safe’ or were ‘neutral’ about it.

Most people said they choose to pay for their tram and bus travel with contactless payments, with season cards being the second most popular option, then mobile tickets and finally cash.

This follows the roll-out last year of Nottingham contactless, a multi-operator programme with a daily price cap making payment for travel easy and affordable.

In answer to the question ‘how could we improve the bus and tram network?’, the key responses were higher frequency of buses and trams and more reliable services.

The council says its Bus Service Improvement plan (BSIP) will look to tackle this and funding has already been issued to bus operators in the Greater Nottingham area to support vital services, maintain high frequencies and expand the scope of the network.

Coun Angela Kandola (Lab), portfolio holder for highways, transport and planning, said, “Good public transport is vital for the success of our city, supporting the economy, green ambitions and daily life of the people who live here.

“The Bus and Tram User survey is important as it helps us listen to the reality of bus and tram travel of our residents, which informs our ongoing strategy moving forward.

"It is encouraging to see that work we have done in recent years to improve our real-time and contactless payment provision has been well received by passengers.

“The survey has also given us further evidence on areas of our network where we can improvem and our ongoing BSIP hopes to address this.

