Bulwell care home residents get their dancing shoes on

Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell, bopped and shimmied to a good old knees up, as residents and staff celebrated International Dance Day.
By Natasha LindoContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 16:53 BST
Celebrated every year on April 29th - the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, creator of modern ballet – International Dance Day is the perfect day to get your dancing shoes on and really get moving.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day with a whole host of dance-related fun activities. Residents were given the cha-cha-chance to learn new dance styles from around the world, and in the evening they were entertained by resident Jean’s daughters, who came into the home to dance with our residents and they rocked the evening away dancing to Rock and Roll music.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhar said: “We’ve all had a brilliant day today. Our residents loved finding out about different dance styles from around the world and having a go at learning new steps.

Staff and residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell celebrated International Dance Day. Photo: GoogleStaff and residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell celebrated International Dance Day. Photo: Google
Staff and residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell celebrated International Dance Day. Photo: Google

“The evening dance was a huge hit with everyone, especially listening to the rock and roll numbers – residents were all transported back in time.”

Janice Hemstock, resident at the home said: “I have always loved dancing, I used to count the days until I could go to the dance hall again on Saturday nights, I was always the last one to leave.

"It has been wonderful to reminisce about those days and listen to some of the old dance hall classics again.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

Hall Park provides residential care, dementia care, short stay and respite care.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhar, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected].

