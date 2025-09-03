Celebrating four years of NottAlone championing local mental health support

This month marks a significant milestone for NottAlone, the dedicated mental health support platform for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, as it celebrates four years of helping local people access free, trusted mental health information and services.

Launched in 2021 through a multi-agency partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, NottAlone.org.uk was created to ensure no one in the area ever feels alone when it comes to their mental health.

Initially designed to support children and young people, NottAlone has evolved into an inclusive, all-ages hub supporting families, carers, professionals and individuals across the city and county. From everyday wellbeing tips to urgent support and training resources, the site offers a gateway to accessing local mental health services.

Over the past four years, NottAlone has:

Supported over 55,000 users in accessing local mental health services and advice via NottAlone.org.uk.

in accessing local mental health services and advice via NottAlone.org.uk. Brought thousands of young people and local services together through hosting NottAlone LIVE an annual event bring together young people, schools, and services for a day of workshops, performances, and open conversations around mental health.

through hosting NottAlone LIVE an annual event bring together young people, schools, and services for a day of workshops, performances, and open conversations around mental health. Equipped educators with Senior Mental Health Lead training, helping educational settings better support their students.

with Senior Mental Health Lead training, helping educational settings better support their students. Launched the NottAlone Podcast tackling mental health topics with honesty and heart.

tackling mental health topics with honesty and heart. Attended pop up events across the city and county to raise awareness and connect communities to support.

across the city and county to raise awareness and connect communities to support. Developed co-production groups who help shape everything from website content to service development.

Dr. Orlaith Green, NottAlone co-founder and Principal Educational Psychologist and Head of Service for Psychology & Inclusion Services at Nottinghamshire County Council said:

“Our vision was clear from the beginning: to make local mental health support easier to find. We wanted people to remember just one name: NottAlone. If someone remembers that and knows where to go in a moment of need, we’ve done our job.”

Dr. Maddi Popoola, NottAlone co-founder and Educational Psychologist and Mental Health Support Team Service Manager at Nottingham City Council reflects on NottAlone’s journey adding:

“Reaching this four-year milestone is a proud moment. Watching NottAlone grow from a youth focussed initiative into a platform that supports everyone, and seeing the impact of our work, especially our podcast in encouraging open and honest conversations, has been incredibly rewarding.”

Dr. Green continued: “We’re excited to see what’s ahead for NottAlone. Maddi and I have lots of ideas brewing as we continue to evolve the NottAlone brand. Watch this space – there’s more to come…”

The NottAlone Podcast, hosted by Dr Orlaith Green and Dr Maddi Popoola, is available on all major platforms and through the NottAlone website. Series one focused on children and young people’s mental health, while series two covers topics such as grief after suicide, gambling addiction, motherhood, and mental health in the workplace.

Councillor Rory Green, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“NottAlone has become an invaluable resource for communities across Nottinghamshire and the city. What started as support for young people in a post-pandemic world has grown into a platform that helps people of all ages. It really shows what multi-partnerships can achieve when they come together with a shared goal, to better support the emotional wellbeing of our communities.

“Thanks to NottAlone.org.uk, finding the right mental health support is now easier than ever.”

Councillor Helen Kalsi, Executive Member for Adult Social Care and Health at Nottingham City Council, said:

“NottAlone is a fantastic local resource, offering a wide range of trusted information and advice to support emotional wellbeing – whether for yourself or someone you care about. It’s the first place I’d point people to when they’re looking for help. I’m really pleased to see how it’s grown from something aimed at children and young people into a service that’s now supporting people of all ages across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.”

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said:

“By offering a single, trusted point of access to information, self-help tools, and pathways to local services, NottAlone empowers people to seek support earlier and more confidently. This proactive approach is helping to reduce reliance on urgent and crisis mental health services, easing pressure on frontline care and enabling more timely, preventative interventions.

“The website was co-produced by people with mental health lived experience from the outset, ensuring that every part of the website, brand and language used feels right for local people.”

If you or someone you know needs support, visit www.NottAlone.org.uk – your starting point for advice and links to local mental health services.

Follow NottAlone on social media: Instagram: @NottAlone1 | Facebook: @WeAreNottAlone | TikTok: @NottAlone