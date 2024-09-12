Deputy Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire appointed

Liz Barrett, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Lieutenants assist Nottinghamshire's Lord Lieutenant and represent the King and the Crown at civic functions, engagements, and ceremonies across the county.

Liz is the Principal of ATTFE College, which provides community-based further education across mid-Nottinghamshire. She has lived and worked in Sutton-in-Ashfield all her life and was awarded an OBE in January 2022 for services to education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on her appointment, Liz said: "I am honoured and humbled by this appointment. It is such an exciting opportunity to support and champion local people and their aspirations.

"I am really looking forward to working with Nottinghamshire’s people and communities to show what a wonderful place it is to live and work."