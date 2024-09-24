Homebuilder’s volunteers dish out support at Nottingham homeless charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of volunteers from Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands has devoted their time to assisting Nottingham homeless charity, Emmanuel House, by supporting its rough sleepers’ breakfast service.

The homebuilder's team, comprised of Katie Irons, Tom Russell, Chloe Nash, Emily White, Nick Wheatley, Sam Wheatley, Charlotte Proctor, and Eselle Lane-Smith, visited the centre in pairs throughout July and August to help serve breakfast to individuals experiencing homelessness in Nottingham.

During Chloe and Emily's visit, they efficiently served over 30 people during a one-hour breakfast shift, ensuring that each individual received a warm and nutritious meal.

Having attended the centre, the team from Barratt and David Wilson Homes was also able to spend some time with the charity’s beneficiaries, and learn more about the positive impact Emmanuel House has had on their lives.

Beyond its food provision, Emmanuel House offers a range of services, including mental health support and emergency short-term accommodation, to support people experiencing homelessness or rough sleeping in Nottingham.

Rosie Needham-Smith, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at Emmanuel House, said: “By serving breakfast, the team helped us meet the basic human needs of some of the most vulnerable people in our city. We’d like to thank them for joining us in tackling homelessness in Nottingham.

“It wasn’t just a few hours making tea and toast, but a contribution to supporting people out of homelessness. We couldn’t do anything without our staff and volunteers. Emmanuel House would not be here were it not for the support of companies and groups like these.”

Since its establishment in 1976, Emmanuel House has provided diverse and accessible services, without prejudice or judgement, to any individual and strives to reduce homelessness through prevention, intervention and recovery.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We were delighted to support Emmanuel House, and hear first-hand the difference it makes to the community in Nottingham.

“Demand for the charity’s services is incredibly high, and I’m proud of our outstanding team for their dedication and willingness to contribute to such a meaningful cause.”

For more information on how to support the charity, visit the website at Emmanuel House.