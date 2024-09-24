Hucknall mortgage adviser shows you how to maximise your mortgage approval potential

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cheryl Spittle, a local Mortgage Adviser with Abbey House Mortgages, in Hucknall, knows from experience that one of the main factors in the success of a client securing a mortgage is the state of their credit file.

"Recently, I've seen many clients struggle with higher rates or declined applications simply due to overlooked issues on their credit reports.

"That’s why I’d like to share my top tips to get your credit file in order.", says Cheryl.

Introduction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl Of Abbey House Mortgages

Improving your credit report is essential for accessing various financial opportunities, such as homeownership, car purchases, and better credit card terms. While maintaining a strong credit report is crucial, it doesn't guarantee that you'll be declined for credit, but it can limit your options among lenders.

Using a mortgage adviser can help you find suitable lenders without negatively impacting your credit. Here are some invaluable tips to enhance your credit report, with some strategies needing to be implemented months before applying for credit. Start today on your journey toward a brighter financial future!

Credit Reference Agencies (CRAs)

In the UK, there are three main consumer credit reference agencies (CRAs):

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

These agencies collect information about how you manage credit and service accounts, as well as data from public records like the electoral roll and insolvency register.

1. Check Your Credit Report!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Obtain a copy of your credit file from all three credit reference agencies (CRAs)—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—and ensure that all information is current and accurate. If you find any errors, take action to correct them, and consider adding a notice of correction to your file.

While you can sign up for monthly subscriptions to access your report, you are entitled to a free statutory report from each CRA. This may take longer to receive, so if you opt for a free trial, remember to cancel before the renewal date if you don't want to incur charges. Additionally, Checkmyfile offers a 30-day free trial using data from all three CRAs.

2. Get on the Electoral Roll

Registering on the electoral roll is essential, as credit reference agencies (CRAs) use it to verify your name and address. Not being registered can negatively affect your creditworthiness.

You can check your registration status or register online. If you’re ineligible, such as being a foreign national, you can provide proof of residency to the CRAs and request that they add a verification note.

3. Ensure Your Address is Correct and Consistent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure your address is up-to-date on your credit file and verify that the information linked to all your active bank accounts is accurate. An outdated or incorrect address can negatively impact your credit report.

4. Break with Past Relationships

Formally request disassociation from any former partners with whom you shared joint finances by writing to the credit agencies. This proactive step ensures that their credit history does not affect your credit applications.

5. Consider a Credit Card

Rebuilding a poor credit score takes time, but responsibly using a credit card can help. By consistently paying off the full balance each month, you show lenders that you can manage credit effectively. Many credit cards are specifically designed for individuals with bad credit, making them worth exploring.

6. Don’t Miss Payments or Pay Late

Making all payments on time is essential for maintaining a positive credit report, as late or missed payments can harm your financial standing. Consistently meeting repayment obligations is crucial, so consider setting up a direct debit or standing order to avoid missed payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For credit cards, aim to pay the full balance to avoid interest charges, but at a minimum, ensure you make the minimum repayment. This proactive approach helps build a healthy credit history and supports your overall financial well-being.

7. Think About the Timing

Improving your credit report takes time, even if you follow all the tips. For instance, county court judgments (CCJs) will remain on your record for six years from the date they were registered before being removed.

8. Don’t Apply for a Lot of Credit at Once

Each credit application is recorded on your credit file, so it’s wise to space them out to maintain a favourable credit profile. Aim for at least a three-month gap between applying for different financial products, such as current accounts, credit cards, and loans. Rapid, consecutive applications can signal desperation to lenders and negatively affect your credit score.

9. Never Withdraw Cash on a Credit Card

Withdrawing cash on a credit card is clearly noted on your credit file and is generally discouraged due to its high costs. This practice can raise red flags, as it may be seen as a sign of financial desperation and an inability to manage your budget effectively.

10. Don't Reapply for Credit after a Rejection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoid submitting another credit application right after being rejected. First, check your credit files for inaccuracies. Even if you fix any errors later, previous rejections can still negatively affect your chances of obtaining credit.

FINAL NOTE

Maintaining a good credit report and being financially responsible is important, though unforeseen circumstances can arise. While following these tips is essential, they don’t guarantee rejection for a mortgage or other credit, but they may limit your lender options.