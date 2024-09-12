For some people, moving into a care home can take time to adjust to.

But for one resident at Buddleia House Care Home in Hucknall, moving in has given her a new lease of life.

At Buddleia House, residents are encouraged to remain active and involved in their community and this has given Sheila such a renewed sense of purpose she says she is ‘thriving’.

Sheila, who is originally from Essex, said: “I moved into Buddleia House in November last year after deciding I needed a bit more help in my personal life.

Resident Sheila, with care worker Sam Wood, has been given a new lease of life at Buddleia House. Photo: Submitted

“I have two wonderful children—my son, Daniel, who also lives in Nottingham, and my daughter, Lucy, who lives in France with her husband and children.

"Throughout my life, I have always been the main caregiver for my family.

"Caring for others has kept me constantly busy and fulfilled.

"Even though my family are now grown up, that desire to be useful and stay active remains strong within me.

“Buddleia House has been the perfect place for me to channel this energy.

"With its strong emphasis on fostering independence, I’ve found countless opportunities to stay busy and contribute to the little community we have.

"I spend my days helping around the home – whether it’s laundry, hoovering, sweeping, baking, cooking, participating in quizzes, or joining book clubs.

"I also take pride in assisting the staff and ensuring everything is running smoothly.

"In fact, they’ve welcomed my enthusiasm so much that they’ve even ordered me a uniform to join the well-being team.

“This sense of being needed and having a role to play has greatly improved my independence and overall well-being.

“One of my main interests is art and I’ve previously submitted my work to the Tate Modern art gallery, hoping that one day my pieces might be displayed there.

"With the support of Louise, one of the wonderful staff members, I am exploring this passion once again.

"We’re currently working together to select a new design or theme for another submission.

"Being able to continue my artistic journey here is incredibly fulfilling, and I’ve made some amazing friends who share my love of creativity.

“Buddleia House has given me more than just a place to live.

"It has provided me with a renewed sense of purpose.

"I am so thankful to the staff and my new friends for making this a place where I can truly thrive.”