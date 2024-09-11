Hucknall Inner Wheel Club founder honoured with care home visit by current members
Marjorie Eyre founded the first group in the town back in 1960s and it is still going strong today.
Marjorie, now aged 103, is now a resident at the Harrier House Care Home on Hurricane Road where she is described as ‘a true gem of our community’.
And staff at the home were delighted to host a special visit for Marjorie from three esteemed members of the Inner Wheel.
The visiting Inner Wheel ladies presented Marjorie with a bouquet of flowers as a gesture of appreciation and admiration for her incredible contributions to the community.
During their visit, Marjorie shared a few of her many rich and vibrant stories from over the years, reflecting on her experiences and the impact of the Inner Wheel in Hucknall.
The Inner Wheel, known for promoting friendship and fostering international understanding, is a global organisation of women volunteers dedicated to service.
These members are committed to doing their part for a better and stronger world.
Marjorie’s legacy as a founder and leader of the Hucknall group continues to inspire all those who meet her.
Samantha Kavanagh, manager at Harrier House, said “We are ommitted to ensuring that residents like Marjorie remain integral parts of their local communities, continue to pursue their passions, and inspire the younger generations.
"We are proud to support Marjorie in keeping her connections with the community alive.
"Her spirit and dedication to service are a true inspiration and we look forward to many more visits where her wisdom and stories can be shared."
.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.