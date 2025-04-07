Music and mental health: DJ workshops making a difference for patients in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patients at Nottinghamshire Healthcare are benefiting from an innovative DJ workshop programme, funded by Arts Council England and National Lottery, which is delivered by Felix from Swing Dash, an online community radio and livestream platform, based in Sneinton, Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Felix is a specialist in music-based therapeutic activities. The project, which focuses on ward-based sessions, is helping patients explore self-expression, improve their mental wellbeing, and build confidence through the power of music.

The initiative has been designed to provide a creative and engaging outlet, with strong links between music, emotional expression, and mental health recovery. With patients at the heart of the programme, the sessions offer a safe space to explore trauma, develop new skills, and support rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob, a patient who has taken part in the DJ workshops shared their experience: “I’ve always enjoyed music, all my life. The joy it can bring through darker times. Learning to DJ with Felix has opened up a part of myself long forgotten. It has been a fantastic opportunity to be involved in this.”

DJ decks

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We know that creative therapies can be incredibly powerful in supporting mental health recovery. This project is a fantastic example of how music can help patients express themselves, process emotions, and build confidence in a therapeutic setting. We are grateful to Arts Council England and National Lottery for their support in making this initiative possible and to Felix for bringing their expertise and passion to our patients."

The programme extends beyond hospital wards, with Felix’s ongoing work in the community playing a key role in supporting safe discharges. By providing patients with access to music as part of their recovery toolkit, the project helps bridge the transition from hospital to community life, offering a creative and therapeutic outlet that patients can continue to engage with after leaving the Trust’s care.

Felix says: “Music and DJ-ing is a powerful tool for self-expression, connection, and fulfilment. These workshops have given participants the opportunity to feel a sense of purpose, enjoy music and build confidence with learning new skills in a safe and supportive environment. It’s been incredible to see the positive impact this has had for so many individuals, both on the wards and as part of their transition back into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very grateful to Arts Council England and The National Lottery for making this possible, and to Nottinghamshire Healthcare for their support and eagerness in embracing the power of music in mental health recovery.”

Felix from Swing Dash

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director, Arts Council England said: “We’re pleased to have invested £24,950 from the National Lottery to Swing Dash to deliver DJ and music sessions at hospitals in Nottinghamshire. Being in hospital can be a difficult and stressful experience for people and so offering them the opportunity to take part in creative activities can support recovery and help to manage long-term conditions.

"Projects like this one, also helps to address challenges in health and social care, including loneliness and mental illnesses. We know that taking part in creativity has the power to enrich our lives and make us feel happier.”

Adam Jackson, from Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s Live Team, highlighted the significance of the workshops in enhancing patient engagement and recovery: "Providing opportunities for creativity and self-expression is a key part of the therapeutic support we offer. These DJ workshops have been a fantastic way for patients to build confidence, develop new skills, and connect with others through music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seeing the positive impact first-hand has been incredible, and we’re excited to continue supporting initiatives like this that make a real difference to people’s recovery journeys."

The Trust would like to once again extend its thanks to Felix, Arts Council England and the National Lottery for making this project happen.