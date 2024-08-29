NET puts customer safety centre stage with new recruit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a wider ongoing initiative to increase safety for tram users across Nottingham’s extensive tram network, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has appointed a new network resilience and security manager.

With more than 14 years of experience in the transport and light rail sectors, Shaun Kenneth joins the NET team to bolster the network’s stringent safety plans, and to help increase the overall resilience of the trams across Nottingham.

Over the coming months, he’ll be drawing on the experience gained from his time leading the metro mobilisation in Doha and Qatar, and his work supporting transport safety planning for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In his new role, Shaun aims to enhance NET’s incident management process and strengthen its adverse weather procedures to better support maintenance and driving staff as well as tram users.

Shaun Kenneth, network resilience and security manager at NET.

Shaun’s work will also see him engage with local stakeholders to invest in NET’s role as a key pillar of support for local emergency services, including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police.

Speaking on his new role, Shaun said: “Nottingham’s resilience as a city has shone through in recent times, as has the tram network’s positive impact on the city, with the network proving to be an integral part of the city’s infrastructure. As a key transport provider, NET’s aim is always to improve how it operates, and a key part of that is ensuring it makes the network as safe as possible for the many people who rely on it every day.

“I see my new role as being proactive rather than reactive, ensuring that none of our safety processes become stagnant and that we are continuously improving. Consistent best practice and efficient training plans for our staff are key for our development as a sustainable business, and I’m looking forward to supporting NET’s goals towards growing our safety capabilities.”

In addition to Shaun’s appointment, NET has a raft of measures in place across its network to help keep tram users and the wider public safe and supported. These include well-lit tram stops and platforms, emergency help buttons at all stops and on all trams, HD CCTV cameras on all trams and tram stops, and the option to contact a member of the NET team discreetly through WhatsApp on 0115 824 6060.

Sarah Turner, service delivery and safety director, said: “The safety of our tram users is, and always will be, our number one priority. As such, we’re committed to regularly reviewing our operations and our safety strategies to ensure we provide all our tram users with the utmost levels of care and support.

"And the appointment of Shaun is a key part of that. He’s a real asset to the team and brings a wealth of experience which we look forward to drawing on over the coming months.”

Further safety initiatives include NET’s ongoing support of the Consent Coalition, a group of over 30 businesses in Nottingham which aims to raise awareness of the importance of consent, and challenge misinformation around sexual violence.

For more information about NET’s safety measures, visit: https://www.thetram.net/travel-safety