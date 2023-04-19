99 per cent of Nottinghamshire pupils get place at a preferred primary school choice

Nottinghamshire County Council contacted thousands of parents on April 17 with the outcome of which primary school their child has been allocated for either a reception or year place.

This year, 96.3 per cent of Nottinghamshire children were offered their parents’ first preference school for a reception place this September – 7,767 out of a total 8,062 that applied on time for a school place, with 99.6 per cent securing a place in one of their preferred schools.

Those who are happy with the school place they have been offered have until Monday, May 1 to accept their offer.

Almost all new primary school pupils in Nottinghamshire were offered one of their preferred choice schools. Photo: Mark Bowden/Getty Images

Parents who are unhappy with the place they have been offered, should view the information on the council’s website here for more information on the school admissions process, including how to appeal.

Peter McConnochie, service director for education, learning and inclusion at the council, said “I am very pleased that almost all children have secured a place at one of their preferred primary schools for September 2023.

"It is the council’s aim to continue to work closely with schools to ensure there are enough high-quality school places.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who applied to us on time for their child’s primary school place.

"With 96.3 per cent of families being offered their first preference and 99.6 per cent being offered one of their preferences, this is wonderful news for families in Nottinghamshire”.

