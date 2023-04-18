Rise in number of Bulwell and Nottingham pupils getting first-choice primary school place

On National Offer Day on April 17, the council was able to inform parents and carers of 3,108 children that they have secured a place at their preferred school.

This compares with 2,989 for 2022, despite there being 62 more applications this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An offer has been made to every child whose parents or carers applied on time, so nobody is without a place.

Nottingham City Council was delighted to see more than 3,000 children offered a place at their preferred primary school

It means that 98.3 per cent of parents got either their first or second-choice school, up from 97.6 per cent in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council officers will continue to help parents and carers over the coming days with any questions they may have, or support with the appeal process where necessary.

Nick Lee, director of education at the council, said: “We understand how important it is for parents and carers to secure a place for their children at a preferred primary school as they start their education journey.

“We work really hard to support them with this and it’s been another challenging year, so I’m delighted that every child in Nottingham has been offered a place.

“This is especially welcome considering that we received 62 more applications for September 2023, which is effectively two whole year groups at some schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement