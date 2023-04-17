Bulwell nurse says David Attenborough 'wake-up call' inspired her to join big London climate demo this weekend

Sue Collingwood, aged 58, will one of more than 400 Nottinghamshire climate campaigners who will be heading to the capital this weekend for ‘The Big One’ to demand urgent Government action on the climate and biodiversity crises.

Speakers at the event will include the naturalist, author and TV presenter Chris Packham and Sue will be one of many people who have never been to a demonstration before.

She said: “I’m going down to London for the very first time because I’ve been shocked at how little our Government is doing to keep me and my family safe both now and for the future.

"Also, David Attenborough’s Wild Isles programme was a real wake-up call for me.

"I realised how much damage is being done to our wildlife on land and sea. I’ve decided to go down to London for Saturday, which is World Earth Day”.

Nottinghamshire climate campaigners will join an estimated 100,000 people representing many different national and local organisations from around the UK who are are travelling to Westminster.

Extinction Rebellion Nottingham said: “Surveys conducted by campaigners in the city, Beeston, Mapperley, West Bridgford and Sherwood over the last three months show that 80 per cent of people are either terrified or seriously concerned about the climate crisis.

"A similar percentage thought that our Government is not doing anywhere near enough about it.

"Their voices are not being heard and The Big One will take that message to our politicians.

More than 20 different local organisations are coming together for The Big One including Nottingham Wildlife Trust, and Gedling Climate Action Group and also supported by local businesses such as the Tiger Hub Community Cafe, Mammoth Climate Action Cinema and Veggies Catering.

More than 100 national organisations are also behind the initiative, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, PCS union and CAFOD (the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development).