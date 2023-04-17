Plans revealed for 30 more houses in Hucknall as part of Gedling Council plans

And again, although the proposed location for the housing development is in Hucknall, the plans fall under Gedling Council’s remit and it will be that authority making the decision, not Ashfield Council.

The plans, submitted by Chevin Homes of Derby, are for 30 houses – nine of which will be affordable – on land off Marion Avenue and Alison Avenue on the western-most part of the 'north of Papplewick' Strategic Urban Extension (SUE).

In their planning statement, the applicant said: “The site is allocated for residential development as part of the ‘north of Papplewick Lane’ SUE that is located on the north eastern edge of Hucknall.

The proposals are for houses of Marion Avenue and Alison Avenue. Photo: Google

"The site has, therefore, been recognised as suitable, developable and deliverable for residential development.”

The plans are also part of the Greater Nottinghamshire Strategic Plan, which Broxtowe, Nottingham City, Rushcliffe and Gedling Councils are part of, but Ashfield is not, even though proposals such as these will have a major impact on Ashfield towns like Hucknall.

Gedling Council is seeking to build more than 7,000 new homes between now and 2028, including 1,300 adjoining the ‘Hucknall sub-regional centre’ at Top Wighay Farm and the SUE.

And Hucknall residents also argue that while Gedling will build the houses and benefit from the council tax generated, it is Hucknall’s already creaking infrastructure and services that will suffer.

The proposals are for 30 new homes

The proposed site is next to a site off neighbouring Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue which is already being earmarked for 135 new homes.

Residents of those two roads are angry that developers intend to use their small streets as the access points to the site.

And the plans for Marion Avenue also say the developers intend to use that road at access to the site.

As this falls within Ashfield Council’s boundaries and not Gedling’s, it is this part of the plan that Ashfield councillors will have a say on.

Marion Avenue residents first raised issues last year when a number of trees on the land behind their road were cut down, leading to concerns that the land was being prepared for development.

But when your Dispatch raised the issue with Gedling Council, the authority replied that the area of woodland ‘was privately owned’ and it ‘didn’t know who the owners were’.

The land is currently designated as greenfield land.

The applicant said: “A number of environmental and technical assessments have been undertaken to inform the design of the development proposals and ensure that appropriate mitigation to address potential impact that may arise from the development are appropriately incorporated into the scheme.

"The assessments find that the site is relatively unconstrained, and no significant or demonstrable harm would arise from the proposed development.”

Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind) said: “These housing plans are another disgraceful attempt by Labour-run Gedling Council to shove a large allocation of housing on Hucknall's border.

"This is all part of the Greater Nottingham Strategic Plan which the Ashfield Independents have objected to.

"Make no mistake, by hook or crook, the Labour Party are continuing to allow housing to be built that impacts Hucknall's infrastructure.

"We are objecting again to the Greater Nottingham Strategic Plan.”