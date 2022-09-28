Proposals for more than 800 new homes, plus a new primary school and commercial centre on the site between Hucknall and Linby have already been given the green light and work is already underway on the huge project.

But now, proposals for further housing at the site have come to light as part of a joint venture between between Nottingham City Council, Gedling Borough Council, Broxtowe Borough Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council.

Ashfield District Council is not part of the project and has seemingly not been involved in the discussions – and many Hucknall residents will ask why when the proposals could clearly hugely affect the town.

Could Top Wighay Farm get an extra 640 homes built on it?

The project, called Preferred Approach, is exploring locations and areas for 2,000 new homes across the county.

Four sites have so far been earmarked for fresh housing and one of these is Top Wighay Farm.

At this stage, nothing is set in stone and consultations will need to take place.

But the prospect of even more new housing on the edge of Hucknall will horrify many local residents who already feel the town’s creaking infrastructure cannot cope with the demands of the current population.

Although Top Wighay Farm falls under Gedling Borough Council’s remit, many Hucknall residents say people living in the new development will be using Hucknall’s facilities and services, on top of the people already using them.

With large developments at the old Rolls-Royce site and Abbey Fields already established and proposals for housing on Hayden Lane, plus the ongoing fight to save green belt land at Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills from development, the news of yet more housing proposed for the town will greatly alarm many.

The Dispatch has contacted Hucknall councillors from all parties and Gedling Borough Council for comment.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council and Hucknall West on Nottnghamshire County Council, said: “We are talking thousands of houses right on the Gedling border.

"These will have a huge, detrimental impact on Hucknall’s infrastructure.

"The Ashfield Independents will fight these plans with the same vigour as we opposed the new Conservative council offices and opposed Whyburn Farm being included in the draft, enforced housing plan.”

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall North on the district council and Hucknall South at County Hall, said, “This latest, proposed development is yet another example of the Tories wanting to bulldoze our green fields.

"Hucknall has some of the worst broken roads and pavements in the UK.

"Instead of tackling them – the Tories are encouraging developers at every turn.

"People aren’t stupid though and the Conservatives should be more honest with local people.

"Hucknall deserves better.”

