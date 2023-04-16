On April 11, officers searched a property on Goodall Crescent after receiving reports of possible drug dealing associated with the address.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “Investigations in relation to suspected drug dealing by individuals linked to the address remain ongoing and after officers liaising with landlords the occupants were evicted on April 14.

"We are hopeful this will bring some respite to local residents and the wider community.

The search was one of a number carried out by police in recent weeks in reaction to reports of drug dealing activity.

An address on St Mary’s View in Ogle Street was searched on March 23 which led to the occupant evicted on March 24.

An address on Chatsworth Drive Hucknall was also searched on March 13, again in relation to drug activity, whilst the occupant was in prison.

Police said: “Upon their release we will continue to monitor activity and reports from public and take further action if warranted.”

Police also issued a warning to would-be drug dealers that they are regularly working with other landlords to assist the eviction processes.

Police said: “We often highlight premises closures obtained to prevent drug dealing from addresses.

"Part of this process involves liaison with landlords with any fast-track actions such as rapid eviction recognised as preferable and more permanent solution to a court imposed closure.

"Where we do obtain closure orders, the hoped for endgame is landlords will use the period of the closure to evict tenants to prevent problems associated to addresses returning.

"As such, it is really pleasing that the landlord at Goodall Crescent was able to take what will be a permanent solution so quickly to prevent further issues.

Whilst at the Goodall Crescent search, a purse was located which had been stolen from a 75-year-old woman who had fallen while carrying bags of shopping on Portland Road.

The victim was helped by, who she thought was a helpful member of the public, but the good Samaritan turned out to be anything but as they stole the pensioner’s purse from one of her shopping bags.