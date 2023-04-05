Lauren Stevens befriended the victim outside a pub in Bulwell and convinced him she was homeless.

Having tricked her way into his home, the 28-year-old ransacked the property.

Stevens was jailed for four years at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting robbery.

The court heard the victim had been drinking at a pub on the evening of August 8 before meeting Stevens.

They went to his home and watched television before Stevens left, saying she was going to buy drugs.

The victim, aged in his 50s, went to bed, but was later awoken when Stevens returned and entered the property.

She struck the victim to the head and asked him where his “winnings” were.

Stevens then filled bags with various items, including cash, cigarettes, tobacco and a bank card.

She demanded the victim give her his card pin number, but he refused.

She made further threats before leaving the property and the robbery was reported to police the following morning.

Detective Sergeant Lee Cattell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a cruel robbery of a vulnerable man.

“Stevens tricked her way into the victim’s home by befriending him purely so she could steal from him.

“Thankfully officers were able to catch up with her quickly and I hope this reassures the community that we take this sort of incident extremely seriously.