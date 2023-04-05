News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
2 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
6 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
7 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
7 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
7 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Woman jailed after robbing vulnerable Bulwell man

A woman who tricked her way into the home of a vulnerable man in order to steal from him has been jailed.

By John Smith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST

Lauren Stevens befriended the victim outside a pub in Bulwell and convinced him she was homeless.

Having tricked her way into his home, the 28-year-old ransacked the property.

Stevens was jailed for four years at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting robbery.

Lauren Stevens was jailed for four years for robberyLauren Stevens was jailed for four years for robbery
Lauren Stevens was jailed for four years for robbery
Most Popular

The court heard the victim had been drinking at a pub on the evening of August 8 before meeting Stevens.

They went to his home and watched television before Stevens left, saying she was going to buy drugs.

The victim, aged in his 50s, went to bed, but was later awoken when Stevens returned and entered the property.

Read More
Knife seized and man arrested after police stop in Hucknall

She struck the victim to the head and asked him where his “winnings” were.

Stevens then filled bags with various items, including cash, cigarettes, tobacco and a bank card.

She demanded the victim give her his card pin number, but he refused.

She made further threats before leaving the property and the robbery was reported to police the following morning.

Detective Sergeant Lee Cattell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a cruel robbery of a vulnerable man.

“Stevens tricked her way into the victim’s home by befriending him purely so she could steal from him.

“Thankfully officers were able to catch up with her quickly and I hope this reassures the community that we take this sort of incident extremely seriously.

“We know the impact violent, threatening behaviour can have on victims and I am grateful for this man’s help with the investigation.”