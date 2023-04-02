Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team were on patrol in when they spotted a suspicious van.

After running some checks, police saw the vehicle was being driven illegally, so pulled it over on Papplewick Lane.

Following the stop, on March 30, at about 10.15am, a search was carried out of the van, which led to a knife being discovered.

Police arrested a man after finding a knife in the van he was driving

Lee Heald, aged 51, was arrested and later charged with possession of a bladed article, driving without insurance, and driving while disqualified.

Heald, of Station Road, Heanor, was released on bail to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on April 20.