Knife seized and man arrested after police stop van in Hucknall
Police have charged a suspect after a knife was discovered following a vehicle stop in Hucknall.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team were on patrol in when they spotted a suspicious van.
After running some checks, police saw the vehicle was being driven illegally, so pulled it over on Papplewick Lane.
Following the stop, on March 30, at about 10.15am, a search was carried out of the van, which led to a knife being discovered.
Lee Heald, aged 51, was arrested and later charged with possession of a bladed article, driving without insurance, and driving while disqualified.
Heald, of Station Road, Heanor, was released on bail to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on April 20.
Sergeant Jonny Groves, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “While we are always on the lookout for people involved in other crimes too, taking knives off the streets is our primary aim as a team, so we’re pleased to have been able to do that on this occasion.”