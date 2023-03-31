News you can trust since 1904
Police hunting gang that has burgled homes in Bulwell and other areas across Nottinghamshire

A major operation has been launched to track down a criminal gang who have targeted properties in several parts of Nottinghamshire, including Bulwell.

By John Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:13 BST

Criminals have used a series of methods to break into properties in areas such as Sherwood, Chilwell, Bulwell, Woodthorpe and West Bridgford.

It is believed the gang have been targeting properties for gold and silver, such as jewellery.

Criminals have even used cleaning products and changed the number plates on their vehicles in attempts to evade arrest.

A police operation with neighbouring forces is now under way to track down and bring the criminal gang to justice and two arrests have already been made.

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup, from Nottinghamshire Police’s burglary team, said: “These burglaries or attempted burglaries would have caused much distress and sleepless nights for the victims.

“We believe these crimes are linked and are being committed by an organised criminal gang who have also targeted other properties across the East Midlands.

“We are determined to unite in our efforts to catch them and bring them to justice.

“Burglary is a heinous crime and my team have put countless hours into building an intelligence picture on who they are.

“CCTV, forensics and working with our neighbouring forces is just some of the methods we are using to bring us ever closer to taking this gang off the streets and ensuring they never return to Nottinghamshire.

“We would ask residents to be as vigilant as they can to prevent becoming a victim of burglary.

“This group can work in teams of up to four or five so if you see anything suspicious in your area then please get in touch. Suspicious behaviour could be a group of people walking up and down driveways with faces concealed or hanging about in an area with no purpose to be there.

“Make sure your windows and doors are locked, especially if they are easily accessible to burglars such as downstairs windows.

“Invest in doorbell cameras or CCTV if you can and make sure you don’t open your doors to strangers before finding out who they are.

“If you see anything suspicious in your area then please get in touch by calling 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.”