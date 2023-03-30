News you can trust since 1904
Burglar who stole a safe in Hucknall is jailed

A burglar caught running down a Hucknall street carrying a safe he had stolen has been locked up.

By John Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:11 BST

Joshua Deverill was seen entering a flat in Ogle Street, Hucknall, on November 8 last year, at about 3pm.

About 20 minutes later, he emerged with a black safe in his hands.

As he ran down the street, he was then seen throwing the safe over a fence before jumping over it and escaping.

Little did Deverill know his whole crime had been caught by eyewitnesses and on CCTV footage, giving them the perfect picture of who had committed the crime.

Alongside the safe, it was discovered the 28-year-old had also stolen £1,000.

Deverill, of HMP Nottingham, appeared before a judge at Nottingham Crown Court, after pleading guilty to the burglary of a dwelling.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Millie Gillett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, said: “Deverill’s senseless actions in breaking into the address, stealing money, and believing he could get away with it in such plain sight shows his complete disregard for the upset he would cause to the victim.

“Our ongoing work, as part of one of the force’s dedicated burglary teams, is to ensure offenders blighting our communities and believing they can get away with stealing people’s possessions are identified and brought to justice.

“I hope this case shows the public how important it is to report burglaries and incidents to us and that we do act on reports and take every incident seriously.”