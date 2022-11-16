News you can trust since 1904

Hucknall man charged with stealing safe from woman's home

A man has been charged and remanded in custody after a safe containing cash was stolen from a woman’s home.

By John Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 9:23am

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at an address in Ogle Street in Hucknall on November 8.

The victim also noticed cash had been taken from her kitchen.

Following extensive inquiries a man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Deverill was remanded in custody by magistrates

Joshua Deverill, aged 28, of Plane Tree Court in Hucknall, has since appeared at Derby Magistrates’ Court, charged with burglary.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of burglary very seriously and continues to works hard to prevent, detect and investigate these types of crimes.

“We understand how upsetting burglaries can be for victims whose homes are targeted and we are committed to putting suspects before the court at the earliest opportunity."