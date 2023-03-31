The group tried to smash into the container using a hammer or an axe, on Saturday, March 25, at about 3.35pm, but were unsuccessful and fled empty-handed.

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents of burglary and theft in Hucknall.

Teenagers armed with a hammer or an axe tried to break into a shipping container at the cafe in Titchfield Park

A shed was broken into at a house on Edgewood Drive and a Cube Acid mountain bike was stolen, between noon on Wednesday, March 22 and 6am the following day.

Flowers planted in the front garden of a house on Cheyne Walk were dug up and and stolen overnight on March 22.

An attempt was made to break into a house on Peveril Street, on Thursday, March 23, some time before 8.15pm, but no entry was gained.

An elderly lady had money stolen from her bag while shopping in various shops on High Street on Friday, March 24, between 11.55am and 1pm.

A blue Kymco Maxer mobility scooter was stolen from the rear of a property on Lime Tree Road, between 10.30pm on Sunday, March 26, and 1.30pm the following day.

A red push bike was stolen from an insecure shed in a back garden on Thorn Grove, overnight on March 26.

A blue Toyota was stolen from the roadside on Titchfield Street, between 8.05pm on Tuesday, March 28, and 8.45am the following day.