News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
54 minutes ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

Hucknall: Teens armed with hammer or axe try to break into container at Hucknall café

Police are appealing information to find the group of teens who attempted to break into a shipping container at Hucknall’s Titchfield Park café.

By John Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:58 BST

The group tried to smash into the container using a hammer or an axe, on Saturday, March 25, at about 3.35pm, but were unsuccessful and fled empty-handed.

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents of burglary and theft in Hucknall.

Read More
Watnall man locked up for 15 years for his part in major drugs operation
Teenagers armed with a hammer or an axe tried to break into a shipping container at the cafe in Titchfield Park
Teenagers armed with a hammer or an axe tried to break into a shipping container at the cafe in Titchfield Park
Teenagers armed with a hammer or an axe tried to break into a shipping container at the cafe in Titchfield Park
Most Popular

A shed was broken into at a house on Edgewood Drive and a Cube Acid mountain bike was stolen, between noon on Wednesday, March 22 and 6am the following day.

Flowers planted in the front garden of a house on Cheyne Walk were dug up and and stolen overnight on March 22.

An attempt was made to break into a house on Peveril Street, on Thursday, March 23, some time before 8.15pm, but no entry was gained.

An elderly lady had money stolen from her bag while shopping in various shops on High Street on Friday, March 24, between 11.55am and 1pm.

A blue Kymco Maxer mobility scooter was stolen from the rear of a property on Lime Tree Road, between 10.30pm on Sunday, March 26, and 1.30pm the following day.

A red push bike was stolen from an insecure shed in a back garden on Thorn Grove, overnight on March 26.

A blue Toyota was stolen from the roadside on Titchfield Street, between 8.05pm on Tuesday, March 28, and 8.45am the following day.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.