Knife-carrying Bulwell teenager arrested and charged after being stopped by police

An anonymous tip-off led to police in Bulwell seizing two weapons and charging a teenage suspect.

By John Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 09:31 BST

Officers were called to Leen Drive after receiving reports of someone carrying a knife.

After attending the address on April 10, at about 7.20pm officers, spotted a suspect who then fled from the scene.

A short foot pursuit then took place, which resulted in the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, being stopped and searched.

A teenage suspect has been arrested and charged with possession of two knivesA teenage suspect has been arrested and charged with possession of two knives
A teenage suspect has been arrested and charged with possession of two knives
This in turn led to two knives being discovered and seized by response officers.

The suspect has since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and has been released on conditional bail.

PC Dean Jennings, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is against the law for anyone to carry these types of weapons on the street.

“Stops like thisrely on people reporting any information of potential criminal activity to us.

“This helps keep our communities safe, so we’d always ask anyone to report any crime in their area to the police on 101.”