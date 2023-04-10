Police increasing presence in Hucknall after properties daubed with offensive graffiti
Police are to step up patrols around the Rolls-Royce estate in Hucknall after several properties had offensive graffiti daubed all over them.
Writing on the Ashfield Police Facebook page, Hucknall officers said: “Numerous reports were received from local residents after a number of their properties were affected by graffiti which contained obscene and offensive language and symbols.
"This is extremely unacceptable.
"Officers from Hucknall beat team helped the local community to clean the graffiti from their properties.
"High visibility patrols are to be increased in the area.”
Anyone with any information about who was responsible for the graffiti should email [email protected] or call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Officers from the Hucknall beat team also conducted a Fatal 4 Operation in the town on Easter Sunday.
Fatal 4 is an operation used to tackle motorists committing the main four causes of traffic accidents – speeding, using mobile phones while driving or while in control of a vehicle, not wearing a seat belt and driving under the influence of drink or drugs .
Police visited several Hucknall locations that were suggested by members of the local community.
The team spoke to a number of motorists and one ticket was handed out for a driver travelling at 40 miles per hour in a 30mph zone.