Three windows were smashed when bricks were thrown through them at a house in Maple Drive on Sunday, April 2, just before 9pm.

The following day, a brick was thrown through a bedroom window on Maple Drive, at about 10.40pm.

A window was also smashed at the former Yew Tree pub, Nottingham Road, on April 2, at 3.25am, .

Police are appealing for information on a number of incidents in the town

Two days later, on Tuesday, April 4, a white male was seen kicking the door trying to gain access to the closed-down pub, but no entry was gained.

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other recent incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Six children were kicking a ball at cars and customers in the Tesco car park, Ashgate Road, on Monday, April 3, at 2.45pm.

Also in the Tesco car park, a black Volkswagen Passat was keyed along the passenger side of the car on April 2, at about 10.20pm.

Again at the Tesco car park, on April 3, at 7.55am, a white Vauxhall Movano van was entered while the driver was making a delivery and a holdall containing the drivers’ personal items was stolen, believed by a male person riding a moped.

A black Ford Transit was stolen from a driveway on High Leys Road, between 7.45pm on Wednesday, March 29, and 4.25am the following day.

A male attempted to break into a construction site on Jackson Road on Saturday, April 1, at 8.45pm.

A Ford Puma parked on a driveway on Chatsworth Drive had three tyres slashed between 9pm on April 1 and 11.45am the following day.

A blue Sym Jet 125cc scooter was stolen from a property on Kenbrook Road between 8pm on April 1 and 8.30am the following day. It was later found burnt out 200 yards away.

A locked blue Carrera Valour mountain bike was stolen from a communal area at a property on Goodall Crescent between 10.15pm on April 1 and 7.20am the following day.

A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Storey Gardens overnight on April 1 and a bank card was later fraudulently used.

A Ford Focus parked on Coupe Gardens was entered on April 2, between 2.30am and 3.30am, but nothing was stolen, while a tall male dressed in white attempted to break into the boot of a Ford Kuga on Bishops Way on April 2, just before 3am.

A Skoda Octavia on Sandy Lane had a door panel scratched overnight on April 2.

A white male in his 20s and wearing a black hoodie, entered the unlocked back door of a house in Polperro Way but ran off immediately when the owner screamed for him to leave on April 3, at 5.45am.

Two youths on a moped rode into the car park at Aldi on Ashgate Road where one grabbed a moped parked there and ran off with it, while the other rode away, on April 3, at 5.20pm.

An outhouse at a property on Spring Street was broken into on April 3, at 6.55pm, but it is not known if anything was stolen.

A van on Byron Street was broken into on April 4, but it is not known if anything was stolen.

A group of teenagers tried to force open the garage door of a house in Woodstock Street but failed to do so and instead kicked at the door before leaving, on Wednesday, April 5, at 1.55pm.

A white M-Trax pushbike was stolen by two youths from near McDonald's on Ashgate Road, on April 5, just after 8pm.