Bulwell Academy students all smiles after first GCSE results for three years

The last two years saw GCSE grades decided by teacher assessment due to the educational disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young people returned to the exam hall this year and Bulwell Academy made extra efforts to ensure their students were prepared.

The school delivered numerous, well-attended after-school interventions sessions, additional holiday sessions and used external tutor programs to help and support students to catch up with missed learning.

Students were all smiles at Bulwell Academy after getting their GCSE results

The students responded brilliantly and the extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results.

Sara Wildes, academy principal: “Well done to all our students on their results and for demonstrating real determination throughout what has been a very challenging time for everyone in education.

“Thank you to our staff for going above and beyond and always striving to provide the highest possible standard of education.

Bulwell Academy was celebrating its first GCSE results in three years

“Our priority is ensuring that all students believe in themselves, have the confidence to aim high, excel in everything they do, and go on to lead happy and successful lives.

“I am very proud of our students, and I look forward to hearing about their next steps.”

The academy is part of the Creative Education Trust.

Marc Jordan, trust chief executive, said: “Everyone at Creative Education Trust is so proud of our students' achievements this year.

"Despite the educational disruption caused by the pandemic, students and staff have worked hard to ensure young people have still gained top grades.