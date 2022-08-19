Brave cop killed in Bulwell among those being remembered on police charity bike ride

Among those being remembered is PC Ged Walker, a force dog handler, who was killed on duty whilst trying to stop a stolen car in Bulwell in January 2003.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were among 26 riders who donned their helmets and cycling shorts for the weekend event.

This is the tenth anniversary of the UK Police Unity Tour – which raises money for charity, the Care of Police Survivors (COPS).

Police cyclists are undertaking a special memorial ride to remember fallen colleagues

The bike ride began at Nottinghamshire Police’s joint headquarters in Sherwood Lodge on Friday, August 19.

The Nottinghamshire riders were also joined by officers from Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Nottinghamshire officers described why they had signed up for the important event which honours those who have lost their lives protecting the public.

Sergeant Gav Berry, who works in the force control room, said: “The majority of my service was a dog handler and with the connection to Ged Walker, I knew the family and that is why I am doing it.

“I think it is a worthwhile event and I do it to raise awareness.

"It is really important that with the new intake of officers, we don’t forget the fallen officers in our own force.”

Response officer PC Feron Thomas said: “My dad died in November 2021, and I really wanted a goal to keep myself going and saw this bike ride.

“I wanted to raise money to support families who have lost their loved ones.

"I am a police officer, and I can relate because I could be any one of these people.”

Detective Constable Melissa Evans said she felt ‘emotional and honoured’ to be part of the ride.

“I will always support my policing family.

"We will be supporting the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty.”

On Friday, there was a remembrance service at the force’s memorial garden and the laying of wreaths.

Cyclists then set off on the 180-mile ride at 7.30am and travelling through Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

They will then travel through Bedfordshire and Warwickshire on Saturday.

Riders from across the UK will then meet at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to take part in the Care of Police Survivors (COPS) annual service of remembrance, and family weekend.

DS Sarah Stables, East Midlands chapter president of the COPS ride, said: “Last year I had to be held up after 180 miles and seeing all the families clapping us on.

"I joined the force the same year as Ged died

"I have wanted to be in the police since finishing school and wanted to make a difference.

“I also want to make sure these officers are never forgotten within the police for the service they have given and their ultimate sacrifice to the force.”

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I think of the police force as a family, and when we lose one of our loved ones it’s essential we support each other which is why this charity bike ride is an opportunity to highlight the amazing work of the charity COPS.