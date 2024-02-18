Bulwell Academy students are stars of the stage with Matilda Jr production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Months of preparation for the students turned to celebration as rave reviews followed their performances’.

The cast performed the adaptation, based on Roald Dahl’s classic tale of a little girl with an extraordinary imagination who is unloved by her parents but who takes a stand and changes her own destiny, over three nights at the school.

Delighted children were met with receptive audiences who greeted their performances with rapturous applause and standing ovations night after night.

The audience hailed the production as ‘professional’ and ‘an incredibly enjoyable evening’ with another audience member adding ‘Bulwell definitely has a lot of talent’.

Chris Keen, academy executive principal, praised the ‘whole school effort behind this incredible production’, and said: “We are immensely proud not only of those wonderful actors and singers who were on the stage but also of all those behind the scenes from the stage crew to the lighting and sound crew and all of those who helped with the costumes and make-up – as well as to all those students who helped front of house to greet and seat the audience each night.

"Thanks also go to the parents, carers and families who helped with the production, supported their children who took part through the months of rehearsals and came along to enjoy the incredible performances.

“The fabulous feedback from the families who came to see this incredible production reflect the amazing and supportive community of Bulwell Academy.”

Nicole McCartney, director of education from Creative Education Trust – which Bulwell Academy is a member of – added: “This production, and the way the pupils worked so cohesively together to showcase their dramatic and musical talent and give others pleasure by doing so, epitomised the core values of the Bulwell Academy – aspire, work hard and be kind.

“It also shows the importance of the creative arts in any young person’s development and how important they are alongside academic achievement.

"At the Creative Education Trust, we are committed to helping schools within our family of schools to provide an ‘education with character’ which offers then wider experiences and broadens their horizons.