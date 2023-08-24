Staff were praised for going ‘above and beyond’ to ensure students were prepared and confident while sitting their exams.

Staff also ‘worked relentlessly’ in order to ensure that students left school with choice over their futures.

A spokesperson said: “Bulwell Academy is incredibly proud of these results and the performance of some students who have performed exceptionally.”

Grace McEvoy was all smiles as she achieved four grade 9s, one grade 7 and two Level 2 distinction * grades. Photo: Bulwell Academy

Many students achieved excellent results with several outstanding performers.

Mason Arnold achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7, one level 2 distinction* and one level 2 distinction.

Maxwell Dawson achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and two Level 2 distinction* grades.

Hardrik Basyal achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s and one level 2 distinction * and one level 2 distinction. Photo: Bulwell Academy

Damian Belshaw, academy principal, said: “Although I have only just joined the school, I am really proud to see our students achieve such an excellent set of results.

"These results represent the culmination of hard work over a number of years and to see so many individual successes is why we all came into teaching.

Maxwell Dawson achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and two Level 2 distinction* grades. Photo: Bulwell Academy

"All of the staff at Bulwell wish our class of 2023 the very best as they begin the next phase of their educational journey.”

The academy is part of the Creative Education Trust.

Marc Jordan, trust chief executive, said: “On behalf of everyone at Creative Education Trust, I want to say a huge congratulations to all of our year 11 students.

"They have worked incredibly hard, and they should be very proud of their achievements.

"I’d also like to pay tribute to our staff, who have worked tirelessly to support students and encourage their success.