The school is part of the Diverse Academies Trust and many students will now be going on to study A levels at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre (HSFC), with others choosing a variety of pathways including routes into training or apprenticeships.

Molly Kirk achieved a great set of results with a grade 9 in history, grade 8s in maths, chemistry and art, and grade 7s in English language, English literature, biology, physics and French.

She will now go on to study A levels in maths, history and English literature at HSFC.

Holly Lees is going on to study criminology, psychology and chemistry at A-level

She said: “Wow, I’m so pleased!”

Another student equally as delighted with their results was Holly Lees, who achieved grade 8s in chemistry, physics and geography, grade 7s in maths, English language and French, grade 6s in English literature and biology, and a distinction in business.

Holly will also be continuing her studies at HSFC and has chosen A-levels in criminology, psychology and chemistry.

She commented: “Thank you so much, I am so pleased and cannot wait to start my A-level studies.”

Jake Straw is looking forward to continuing his studies at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre. Photo: Holgate Academy

Jake Straw was relieved and happy to have achieved a grade 7 in geography, grade 6 in English language, grade 5s in maths, English literature, biology, chemistry and physics, plus a distinction* in PE and a merit in business.

He said: “I was a bit nervous this morning but am really happy with my grades!”

Jack will also be going to HSFC in September to study A-levels in geography, applied science and sport.

Molly Kirk was thrilled with her results and is looking forward to her A-levels. Photo: Holgate Academy

Students looking for more information about the HSFC or to apply to start there in September, should visit hsfc-ac.org.uk/

Henry Diamond, academy head, said: “We are incredibly proud to see so many of our students reaping the benefits of their hard work and commitment in their GCSE results.

"As they move on to the next chapter of their lives, we would like to wish all our students every success for the future and are delighted that so many have chosen to continue their studies at the HSFC.