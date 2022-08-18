Celebrations at Hucknall National Academy as students achieve great A-level results

There was a positive overall picture highlighted with individual successes for many students with 22 per cent of students gaining A* to A grades, 44 per cent gaining A* to B grades and 70 per cent receiving A* to C grades.

Additionally, 68 per cent of students who applied to university were accepted to their first choice.

Top performing students were Amelia Dobson, who achieved an impressive distinction* in law, an A* in psychology and an A in history and is now going study law at the University of Nottingham.

National student Amelia Dobson achieved a distinction*, A* and an A in her results

Grace Conidi achieved an impressive A* in maths, an A in biology and a B in chemistry, while other great individual successes included Daniel Leonhardt, Daniel Gudgeon and Ben Michael who will now go on to study sport and exercise science, mechanical engineering and drama and English respectively.

Martin Brailsford, headteacher, said “What has been most pleasing is just how many of our fantastic students have managed to go to their planned destinations.

"The hard work and dedication of so many has meant students may move towards a bright future of their choosing.

“From a performance perspective, it is encouraging that so many key measures have shown improvement for us since 2019.

“Now students should take the time to reflect on the difficult journey they have had getting to this point and just how well they have done over the last few years.

"We wish all of our students the very best of luck for the future”.

Kelly Wall, assistant headteacher with responsibility for sixth form, said, “I am incredibly proud of all our students and what they have achieved.

"They have shown such resilience during the last few years, proving themselves to be hard working, dedicated and valued members of our school community. I wish them all the best in their future careers.”

Jude Cliffman, head of Hucknall Sixth Form Centre (HSFC), added, “This year’s year 13 students have contended with two years of adversity and disruption.

"Their dedication to their studies and in supporting each other as a learning community throughout this time has been incredible and heart-warming.

"It is testament to these talented students that they have been able to achieve such good grades and will now move on to the next exciting phase in their lives.

“We (HSFC) are attracting students from all over Nottinghamshire because of the high standards of teaching, the quality outcomes for all students and our wide range of courses.

"There is still some limited availability for individuals to join us from September, and hope that these results show how the centre can enable all students to meet their aspirations.”

Kirsty Cowley, chair of governors, commented: After the difficulties of the past few years these results are a credit to the determination and resilience of our young people and the dedication of our staff. I hope our students are as proud of themselves and their results as we are.