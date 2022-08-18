Students at Hucknall's Holgate Academy all smiles after A-level results

A number of students achieved top results, enabling them to progress onto a variety of university courses and apprenticeships, as well as into employment.

One of the top performers was Charlotte Sladden who achieved A* in psychology, A* in sociology, A in English literature and an A in the extended project qualification.

She is now heading to the University of York to study psychology.

Holgate students celebrating their A-level results, clockwise from top left: Amy Ainsworth, Charlotte Sladden, Enrico Auteri, Charlie Windmill, Curtis Flint, Sophie Robinson-Develin

Charlotte said: “My experience at sixth form has been incredibly friendly and supportive – there was always help and support available when I needed it.”

Despite a difficult year, Curtis Flint secured superb results with A grades in computing, maths and physics and will be heading to the University of Nottingham to study finance,

accounting and management.

During year 13, Curtis has had to deal with the ill health and loss of his grandad, who he was very close to, and so these results are extra special.

Curtis said: “Sixth form has supported and allowed me to achieve the grades I needed to get into university.”

Enrico Auteri was also celebrating with a distinction* in IT, distinction* in iMedia and a B in photography.

He will be taking up a place at the University of Leeds to study digital media.

Enrico said: “Sixth form has given me the platform to further my education and propel me to get the grades I needed to get into my dream university to study digital media.”

Charlie Windmill was also delighted after getting an A in English literature, B in film studies and C in psychology and is off to Leeds Art University to study creative writing.

Charlie said: “I am honestly lost for words. I never expected to do as well as I did and I’m grateful for the time I’ve had at Holgate and Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.”

Sophie Robinson-Develin and Amy Ainsworth both achieved three A* grades on the childcare diploma.

Sophie will now head to Nottingham Trent University to study primary education, while Amy is heading into employment.

Amy commented: “Good memories, good result, I would come to the sixth form again if I could.”

Matthew Pennington, academy principal, said: “This is a hugely important day for all our young people and recognition of all their exceptional hard work and dedication during their time at Holgate and Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.

"Congratulations to them – all our staff want to wish them the very best for their future.”