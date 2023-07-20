News you can trust since 1904
Delight as 'joyful and welcoming' Hucknall school's improvement is recognised

Proud staff at a Hucknall school are all smiles after being told they are officially ‘good’.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST

Leen Mills Primary School was told it requires improvement by education inspectors in at its previous inspection, in July 2019, but now, under a new leadership team, it has been rated good.

The newly published report by education watchdog Ofsted, following a two-day visit in June, has rated it good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Karen Goldson, who took over as headteacher in April 2022, for her first headship, having previously served as deputy, said: “We are very pleased.

Pupils at Leen Mills Primary School celebrate their good Ofsted with assistant headteacher Hayley Owen, back left, and Nicola Davies, back right, and headteacher Karen Goldson. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)Pupils at Leen Mills Primary School celebrate their good Ofsted with assistant headteacher Hayley Owen, back left, and Nicola Davies, back right, and headteacher Karen Goldson. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)
Pupils at Leen Mills Primary School celebrate their good Ofsted with assistant headteacher Hayley Owen, back left, and Nicola Davies, back right, and headteacher Karen Goldson. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)
“The Ofsted team confirmed what we and our parents have known for a long time now, that Leen Mills is a good school."

The report describes the school as a “joyful and welcoming place”, where pupils demonstrate the school’s three values of “being curious, creative and confident”.

Leaders are praised for having “high aspirations” for all pupils, including those with additional needs, with the school noted for being “very inclusive”.

The report said: “Pupils consistently say the reason they love this school is the teachers.

Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school. A common view of parents is ‘the school has an overall feeling of care, trust and respect’.

“Leaders have worked hard to review the school’s curriculum, demonstrating the highest ambition for all.

“Teachers have strong subject knowledge. They plan interesting lessons that help pupils learn.”

The Leen Mills Lane school caters for almost 340 pupils, aged four-11.

Mrs Goldson said: “The report sums up our school wonderfully. We have a hard-working staff team, so I am delighted for them that all their hard work has been recognised and valued.”

To further improve, school leaders were encouraged to ensure “assessment processes and the delivery of the curriculum in all subjects are of equally high quality” and “that pupils receive sufficient opportunities and develop a deeper understanding of other faiths, religions and cultures”.

Mrs Goldson said: “We are determined to keep our good rating, so will be working on the areas for improvement Ofsted left us with. We have already had staff meetings on them, so we are ready to hit the ground running in September.”

To read the full report, see reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/122589

