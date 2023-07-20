Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground and Bulwell (Northern) Cemetery are among 15 green spaces across Nottingham city which have been honoured with the Green Flag Award, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Award, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is a sign to the public that the space holds the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities, and also recognises the hard work of staff and volunteers in maintaining spaces that meet the needs of their community.

Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground, Bulwell. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Corall Jenkins, Nottingham Council portfolio holder for parks, said: “These awards recognise and highlight the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks and open spaces to such a high standard and the value we put on our green spaces.