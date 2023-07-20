News you can trust since 1904
Prolific thief sees Hucknall town centre ban extended

A prolific thief barred from entering Hucknall town centre has seen the area of his ban extended.
By Jon Ball
Published 20th Jul 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 07:57 BST

Justin Lamb, aged 23, was jailed for 20 weeks and handed a criminal behaviour order banning him from entering Hucknall town centre for two years back in February, after he admitted five theft offences at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

The 23-year-old, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, stole large amounts of food from a supermarket in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, on January 11 and 13, meat from another shop in Arnold, on January 4, and a mobile phone from a parked car in Hucknall on January 12.

Since the end of his jail term, the court has extended the CBO to cover a wider area.

Justin Lamb was given a criminal behaviour order in February. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)Justin Lamb was given a criminal behaviour order in February. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “Should any local resident or business see Lamb in breach of this order we would request you phone it through so we can take enforcement action.

“The new map will continue to offer the additional security to many of our local shops, but may not offer the protection to the wider Hucknall community we had hoped to achieve.

“We will, of course, keep this under review and if there is further offending in other areas we would seek amendments to the order to achieve the required protection the CBO can offer.