Justin Lamb, aged 23, was jailed for 20 weeks and handed a criminal behaviour order banning him from entering Hucknall town centre for two years back in February, after he admitted five theft offences at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

The 23-year-old, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, stole large amounts of food from a supermarket in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, on January 11 and 13, meat from another shop in Arnold, on January 4, and a mobile phone from a parked car in Hucknall on January 12.

Since the end of his jail term, the court has extended the CBO to cover a wider area.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “Should any local resident or business see Lamb in breach of this order we would request you phone it through so we can take enforcement action.

“The new map will continue to offer the additional security to many of our local shops, but may not offer the protection to the wider Hucknall community we had hoped to achieve.