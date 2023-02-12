Prolific thief jailed and banned from Hucknall town centre for two years

Justin Lamb, aged 23, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 8 where he pleaded guilty to five theft offences.

Lamb was wanted by police after stealing large amounts of food from a supermarket in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, on January 11 and 13.

He also stole meat from another shop in Arnold, on January 4, and took a mobile phone from a parked car in Hucknall on January 12.

After admitting to the offences, he was jailed for 20 weeks and made the subject of the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which will ban him from entering Hucknall for a period of two years.

The order was secured by police as a result of Lamb’s multiple previous thefts in the local area.

He was identified by officers and arrested at his home in Broomhill Road, Hucknall.

Arrested alongside him was Luke Monte, aged 33, who was caught on camera with Lamb stealing from the shop in Arnold.

Monte, also of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to that theft, and also to stealing a pair of jogging bottoms from a sports shop in Netherfield on December 17.

He was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme, pay compensation of £105 and costs of £50.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “Shop thefts of this nature are a blight on the whole community and won’t be tolerated.

“These kinds of offences bring significant costs to businesses, cause great upset to shop staff and can put prices up for all of us.

“If people are stealing to fund addictions, then we will work with our partners to ensure they get the help they need, but they should be under no illusion that they will be severely punished.

“Repeat offenders may also be targeted by CBOs, which tightly restrict what they can do and where.

“Any breaches of these orders will likely lead to an immediate return to prison.

"These are a very effective tools for us and we are currently working to secure more of them.