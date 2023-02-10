The incident happened between 3pm on Wednesday, February 1, and 10am the following day, when the main gates at Beauvale Allotments were broken to gain access.

A shed was broken into and a crowbar stolen and other sheds may also have been attacked.

Police are also appealing for help with other reported incidents of burglary and theft in Hucknall.

Police are appealing for the public's help after allotments in the town were broken into

On Sunday, February 5, between 4pm and 8.30pm, a red Carrera Karkinos mountain bike chained up near the bus station on High Street, was stolen.

Between Monday, February 6, and Wednesday, February 8, an attempt was made to break into a garage at the rear of a property on Portland Road.

Between 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 7 and 8.15am the following day, a white BMW parked outside a property on Polperro Way was entered and a Canon camera, a tripod, tape measure, briefcase, Ray-Ban sunglasses, iPad 7, and a Texaco tool kit were all stolen.

At 8.30pm on February 7, a silver Peugeot was broken into on Beauvale Crescent and power tools, a radio and a soldering kit were stolen.

If you have any information relating to any of these incidents, if you witnessed any of them, know who those responsible are, or have any CCTV footage that may be of help, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected]

