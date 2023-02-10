On January 24, a man was arrested around the Cheyne Walk area after being caught in possession of drugs and cash.

A week later, police searched wasteland in the town and recovered a baseball bat, cash and believed stolen items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Both these are examples of the local team tackling local criminality.

Insp Jon Hewitt and his officers have been stepping up their activities in Hucknall

"We have had a turnover of staff down at Hucknall, with the team now its strongest in number since my arrival last year and I think its fair to say the team are really up for proactive policing and taking the fight to local criminals."

On January 28, a male was arrested in relation to a number of public order offences and a criminal behaviour order against him has been applied for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Insp Hewitt said: “If successful, it will hopefully curtail any further offending towards residents in Hucknall.”

On February 7, two men were arrested in relation to a number of thefts.

One has since been charged with a theft from motor vehicle offence and a criminal behaviour order is being applied for to try and prevent offending in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concerns over car cruising at Hucknall M1 junction

The arrests come in the wake of the police recently announcing a change in priorities for tackling crime in Hucknall, now focusing on drugs, theft and bad driving, particularly cases of car cruising around junction 27 of the M1, the junction for Hucknall, at Annesley..

Insp Hewitt said: “Junction 27 is back to being a large local concern.

"We have reinvigorated Operation Farad at the location and will run both enforcement operations at the location and retrospectively review cameras and issue Section 59 warnings and penalty notices for those vehicles that have been at the location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Increasing police presence and accessibility in the town is something Insp Hewitt is also keen to address.

He said: “I have challenged the teams to commence ‘pop up’ surgeries where they will complete their admin in public places but be available to speak to you about any concerns you wish to raise.

"These, by their nature, will likely be advertised on the day but I appreciate, for others, engagement offers need to be advertised in advanced so we will continue to do this with other surgeries and our attendance at other events with partners.

Stores signing up for shop watch scheme

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed shop watch scheme for Hucknall is also moving forward and police will engage with business owners on a monthly basis to highlight concerns and identify offenders.

Insp Hewitt said: “We now have a number of local stores ready to sign up and we will work with Ashfield Council to obtain radios to support it.

"Once up and running, the scheme will counter shoplifting by allowing stores, the police, community protection teams and CCTV to work together.

"The police will chair a monthly meeting to help identify any individuals persistently causing issues and we will seek to problem solve by seeking criminal behaviour orders banning individuals from the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement