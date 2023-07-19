Family-run Harrier House Care Home, on Hurricane Road, Hucknall, offers residential, dementia, respite, and day care.

It was officially opened by Angela Rippon, while members of Nottingham’s Our Dementia Choir performed at the event.

Cutting a ribbon to officially open the home, the 78-year-old Alzheimer’s Society ambassador said: It’s an absolute honour to be here. This is not a care home, but a home that cares.

Renowned TV Presenter and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador, Angela Rippon cuts the ribbon to official opened Harrier House Care Home in Hucknall. (Photo by: Adept Care Homes)

“Harrier House Care Home is a testament to the importance of providing exceptional care and support to the community. It's heartwarming to see a home that values compassion, dignity, and respect for the residents and their families.”

Samantha Kavanagh, home manager, said: “We were thrilled to open our doors and welcome the community to Harrier House Care Home.

“Our dedicated team is passionate about providing exceptional care and support to our residents.

Members of Our Dementia Choir performed at the official opening of Harrier House Care Home in Hucknall. (Photo by: Adept Care Homes)

“We strive to create a home-like atmosphere where our residents can enjoy their golden years, surrounded by compassion and companionship.

“We were so honoured to have Angela and Our Dementia Choir join us for the day. Angela has supported Alzheimer's Society for a number of years as a celebrity supporter and has spoken of her experiences caring for her mother Edna.

“Thank you to everyone who made this day truly special."

For more information about Harrier House Care Home or to schedule a visit, call 0115 704 4560 or email [email protected]

A large crowd gathered for the official opening of Harrier House Care Home in Hucknall. (Photo by: Adept Care Homes)