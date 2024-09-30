Empowering two generations: Nottingham’s Uni placements tackle the attainment gap with Action Tutoring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “life-changing” national education charity, has new opportunities for state primary and secondary schools in Nottinghamshire. Action Tutoring, which pairs trained tutors with pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, offers high-quality, heavily subsidised tutoring in English and maths for pupils in Years 5, 6, 7, 10, and 11.

Established in 2011, the award-winning charity - whose volunteers tutor for free from as little as one hour per week - has been transformational for placement students like Oscar.

The Nottingham Trent University psychology and counselling graduate, completed a 60-hour placement with Action Tutoring. He describes the experience as "incredible and massively rewarding," adding, "Nothing beats the feeling when pupils solve a problem, cheering, 'I get it'. Volunteering with Action Tutoring has really changed my life and I'd encourage anyone, including schools, to get involved."

“Signing up to Action Tutoring has given me useful real-life examples of making a difference to people,” said Oscar, who while initially feeling anxious about engaging his pupils, shone through the charity’s support.

Stevie passed Maths GCSE and can now achieve her dream of working in the NHS after Tutoring

Action Tutoring, which supported over 6,000 pupils facing disadvantage in 2023-24 alone, aims to reduce the widening attainment gap between those pupils facing socio-economic disadvantage and their peers.

Following the end of the National Tutoring Programme, CEO and Founder, Susannah Hardyman, says it’s “time now, more than ever, to find spaces for tutors who could make all the difference to young people’s lives - especially those facing disadvantage.”

Susannah said: “We understand volunteer tutoring’s transformative power in levelling the education playing field. In 2023, after attending at least 10 tutoring sessions with Action Tutoring, 65% of disadvantaged pupils passed their maths GCSE, compared to 52% of other disadvantaged pupils nationally. This is why we need school partners to expand our impact and reach.”

The benefits are mutual: university students gain valuable classroom experience, enhancing their skills in communication and leadership, while local pupils receive extra academic support, boosting their confidence and grades. Many tutors go on to pursue teaching careers, addressing recruitment challenges in the education sector.

By partnering with Action Tutoring, schools can offer their pupils high-quality tutoring that fits seamlessly into the school day or as after-school sessions. The charity handles tutor recruitment, training, and scheduling, making it easy for schools to implement.

Schools interested in partnering with Action Tutoring or individuals knowing school staff are encouraged to get in touch. Together, we can help more local pupils reach their full potential and strengthen Nottingham's educational community.

Find out more about Action Tutoring’s volunteer tutor programme at: actiontutoring.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer/.