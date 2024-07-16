Head so proud as new Hucknall school flies high with 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beaming head teacher has spoken of his pride as a new Hucknall school lived up to its Flying High name and was rated ‘Outstanding’ after its first inspection by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Clowery was appointed to take charge of the Hucknall Flying High Academy, to the west of town, even before the building work was completed.

Now, five years after the school opened, he is celebrating a glowing, flawless verdict from Ofsted inspectors, who describe Flying High as a place where “pupils truly blossom”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Clowery said: “It has been an incredible journey. We started with the bare foundations, building from scratch, so to see it flourish into the vibrant school it is today fills me with immense pride for our collective effort.

Pupils celebrate Hucknall Flying High Academy's 'Outstanding' rating with head teacher Karl Clowery and other staff members, including school business manager Jeanette Oswin and deputy head Atlanta Morris.

"We are thrilled to receive the ‘Outstanding’ rating. It is a wonderful school, nestled within a fantastic community, and this recognition reflects our dedication to providing the best education.

"This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering commitment of our exceptional pupils, staff and families.

"Our children are a constant source of inspiration. It was a privilege to showcase their talents to the inspectors. We will continue to strive for excellence together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flying High teaches 225 children, aged 11 and under, including a nursery for two-to-three-year-olds. The Ofsted inspectors’ report said its mantra, ‘be kind, work hard and fly high’, was “consistently evident in the way pupils conduct themselves”.

Another celebration photo as delighted Hucknall Flying High Academy pupils join head teacher Karl Clowery and other staff members.

They felt “safe and happy”, and their behaviour was “exemplary” thanks to “consistently applied routines and rules”.

Osfted found that “pupils reach their true potential”, helped by “an ambitious, expertly designed” curriculum, which was “underpinned by academic rigour”.

"They apply themselves and commit firmly to learning from their expert teachers,” the report said. “Staff remind them they are capable of excellence, which gives pupils an incredibly positive and determined mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Teachers have a detailed understanding of the curriculum. They demonstrate high levels of skill through the effective methods they use to teach, and know how to precisely meet the needs of all pupils, especially those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

Ofsted also praised the way reading is taught at Flying High, with pupils “getting lost in spaces such as the ‘Harry Potter Library’ and developing a love for books.

The nursery and reception classes “develop knowledge in all areas of learning”, while the school’s personal development of youngsters went “beyond what is expected”, helping them develop into “resilient and independent learners”.

Head Mr Clowery was also full of praise for the “phenomenal” Flying High Partnership Trust, which runs the Shepherd Street school, along with 32 others across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. The trust is run by the chief executive, Chris Wheatley, and overseen by a board of trustees, chaired by Neil Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trustees and governors were hailed by Ofsted for “leaving nothing to chance” by building on their “ambitious vision for the school”.

Mr Wheatley said: “This Ofsted report is a joy to read and thoroughly deserved by the school.

"From day one, our vision was clear. We wanted to create a school where every child is championed to succeed in happy, calm and creative surroundings.

"The Hucknall Flying High Academy’s culture and effectiveness are a fantastic blueprint for the creation of new schools, delivering the best that education has to offer.”